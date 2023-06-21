Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4,889.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

