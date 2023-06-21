Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.