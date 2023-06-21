Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $10.08. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 16,400 shares changing hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.