Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $10.08. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 16,400 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

