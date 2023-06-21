Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 5,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Invesque Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$66.99 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 32.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

