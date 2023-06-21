Investors Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $892,791.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,587 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

