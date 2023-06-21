IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Trading Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO)

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

