iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

