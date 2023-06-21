iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

