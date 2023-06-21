iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

