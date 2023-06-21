iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.35 and a 200 day moving average of $406.63. The company has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

