iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lowered by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

