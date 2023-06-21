iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

