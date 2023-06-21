iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

