iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

