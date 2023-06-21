iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,087,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

