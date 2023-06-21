iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

