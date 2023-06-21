iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

