iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

