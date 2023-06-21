iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

