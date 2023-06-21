iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Cut by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

GOVT opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

