ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.

ITT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITT opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

