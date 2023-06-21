ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 94 ($1.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($70,630.13). In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,480.38). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.04), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($70,630.13). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITV Trading Down 0.8 %

ITV Company Profile

LON ITV opened at GBX 68.76 ($0.88) on Friday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.36, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.19.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

