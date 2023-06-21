J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $189.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.