J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $226.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

JSAIY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

