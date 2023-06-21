Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,265 ($54.57) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.40) to GBX 3,870 ($49.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,817.50 ($48.85).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,648 ($46.68) on Monday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,736.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,452.48.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

