Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.02) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($50.16) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($49.79).

WTB opened at GBX 3,399 ($43.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,464.23 ($44.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,481.02, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,266.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,033.03.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.86), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($224,177.56). 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

