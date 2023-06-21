JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,190 ($28.02) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

HLMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.37) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,143 ($27.42).

Halma Stock Performance

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,252 ($28.82) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,218.25. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,877 ($24.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.26). The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

