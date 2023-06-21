JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.05). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.06), with a volume of 61,008 shares.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.08. The firm has a market cap of £33.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.78.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

