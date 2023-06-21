Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.81). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

Shares of KRTX opened at $237.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

