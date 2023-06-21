Katerina Patmore Buys 124 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.40).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 123 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($192.02).

Harworth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HWG opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £370.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harworth Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.