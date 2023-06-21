KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.45 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KE by 56.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

