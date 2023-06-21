Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

