Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

