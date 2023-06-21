Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.37% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EYLD stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.