Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $503.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $517.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

