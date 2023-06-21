Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.