Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.