Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $739,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $250,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,901,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

KEYS opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

