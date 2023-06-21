Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 359,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.