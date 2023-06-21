Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 4.9%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 210,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingswood in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Kingswood alerts:

Kingswood Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.24. The firm has a market cap of £47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.