Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Kongsberg Gruppen ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $40.50 on Monday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

