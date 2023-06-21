Konnect Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $185,417.65 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

