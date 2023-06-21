Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $438.08 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.19 and its 200-day moving average is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

