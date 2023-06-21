Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

