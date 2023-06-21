Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.83

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.83 and traded as high as C$112.03. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$109.73, with a volume of 910 shares.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.43. The company has a market cap of C$335.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

