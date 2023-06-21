Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 14,300 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

