LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

