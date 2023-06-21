LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHO stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
