LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.