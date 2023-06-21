LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.